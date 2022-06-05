HR&CE has rights to inquire plaints at Thillai Nataraja temple: Sekar Babu

CHENNAI: The Hindu Religious & Charitable Endowments Department has the right to conduct an inquiry when there is a complaint against a particular temple and based on this norm we sought an explanation from Thillai Natarajar temple and got a reply from the administration, said the HR&CE Minister PK Sekar Babu on Saturday.

“The government has never claimed to have possession of the temple,” the Minister clarified. Sekar Babu, who visited the Dharmapuram Adheenam in Mayiladuthurai, told reporters that consecration works of 18 out of the 27 temples under the control of Adheenams have been undertaken by the DMK government.

All the five mountain shrines, Velleyangiri, Sadhuragiri, Perur Narasimar Temple, Parvathamalai, Kannagi temple, are being renovated without damaging their traditional structures.

A fund of Rs 1 crore has been allocated to renovate the pathway to these shrines for the convenience of the devotees. Informing that devotees were being allowed to worship at the Kanagasabai in Chidambaram temple based on a court direction, the HR&CE minister said that the state government has executed only the court order.

“There were no complaints against the temples administered by the Dharmapuram Adheenam but there were allegations from various sections against Thillai Natarajar Temple and the HR&CE department sent a letter to the shrine for conducting an inquiry in conformity with the rules. This is not against the Dikshitars and the temple administration,” minister explanined.

Earlier, the minister launched a drive to plant 2700 saplings at the Dharmapuram Adheenam and interacted with students in the Adheenam padasalai.

The Dharmapuram Adheenam said that the diamond jubilee of the college administered by the adheenam is scheduled in August and Chief Minister MK Stalin would be invited to the event.