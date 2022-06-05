High footfall in Kodai as tourists flock during weekend

CHENNAI: Tourists from various districts have flocked to Kodaikanal, popularly known as the 'Princess of the Hills', again today to relax during weekend.

Since the onset of summer, the number of tourists visiting Kodaikanal in the Dindigul district has increased due to its pleasant weather and the natural beauty of the tourist sites, including the Silver Falls, Bryant Park, Rose Garden, Rabbit Square, Pillar Rock, and Guna Cave.

Some tourists were also interested in boating on the lake.

This caused traffic congestion on the main roads and scenic areas in the place. The tourist crowd is expected to remain until the schools reopen.