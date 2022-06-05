DT Next Impact: PMK urges TN to pay volunteers of Illam Thedi Kalvi

CHENNAI: "What the volunteers of Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme are doing is a service. They are not paid salary but only incentive of Rs 1,000 per month which forms the livelihood for most. The officials of Illam Thedi kalvi scheme have accepted that volunteers have not been given their incentives and so the State government should immediately provide them their incentives,” said Ramadoss, in a series of tweets.

DT Next on Sunday published an article titled "Illam Thedi Kalvi scheme volunteers not paid for months" in which it was stated that the volunteers have not been paid for four months since the inception of the scheme.