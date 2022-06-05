Drop move to privatise discom in Pondy, DMK MP urges Union govt

PUDUCHERRY: Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Rajya Sabha MP Tiruchi Siva on Saturday urged the Union Power Minister Raj Kumar Singh to drop the move to privatise the Electricity Distribution Company (Discom) in the Union Territory. In a letter to Singh, a copy of which was released to the media here, Siva pointed out that the Puducherry Electricity Department is running in profit and also running a 33 MW gas-based power plant in the Karaikal region of the UT. “With this, Puducherry is self-sufficient in power needs and there is no need to hand over the department to private parties,” he said.