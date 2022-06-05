DMK govt failed to maintain law and order, says Sasikala

TINDIVANAM: Former AIADMK leader VK Sasikala on Sunday alleged that the DMK government in Tamil Nadu has failed in maintaining law and order in the state.

Talking to reporters here, Sasikala said that the crime rate in Tamil Nadu had increased manifold under the DMK regime and of the 600 heinous crimes reported in the last one year, 50 per cent were in Chennai.

To a question, she alleged that the DMK do not want the AIADMK to reunite and want the status quo to continue and added that she know how to set things right and bring about a change since, she was in politics for 38 years. Finding fault with trifurcation of Greater Chennai Police Commissionerate, Sasikala said it would give opportunity to criminals to shift from one place to another within the city to escape the law.