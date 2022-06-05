DGP calls up food delivery staff to express regret over assault by cop

COIMBATORE: DGP C Sylendra Babu on Saturday night called up the Swiggy staff, who was slapped by a traffic cop in full public view in Coimbatore.

The constable Sathish, was caught on camera repeatedly slapping Mohanasundaram (38) after he chased and stopped a private school bus to question its driver for negligent and rash driving.

The bus brushed aside a woman riding a pillion on a two-wheeler and went without stopping. As the assault incident triggered an outrage, the traffic cop was arrested and suspended from duty.

The DGP shared on social media that criminal and departmental action have been initiated against the cop after an inquiry. “Further, I also called up Mohanasundaram over phone to inform him of the action taken and also wished him a speedy recovery,” he said.