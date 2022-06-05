40-day-old infant found dead in water-filled bucket

VELLORE: Yuvan, a 40-day-old male child born to Mano (22) a private company employee of Thirunindravur near Chennai and wife Amsanandini (18) both of Arakkonam town was found dead in a water filled plastic bucket in the bathroom of their house early on Sunday. The baby was missing when Amsanandini woke up to feed him. The parents searched the house and found the baby in a bucket of water in the bathroom. Arakkonam town police registered a case and sent the body to the Vellore Government Medical College Hospital for post mortem. The incident created a flutter in the area.