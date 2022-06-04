TN govt provides e-vehicles to TNPCB to reduce vehicular emission

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday presented electric vehicles for the use of TNPCB (Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board) to reduce vehicular emission, which accounts for most of the air pollution in major cities like Chennai.
Participating in a slew of initiatives on the eve of World Environment Day at the state Secretariat, Stalin presented 25 electric vehicles worth Rs 3.42 crore for the use of TNPCB officials to reduce air pollution, contribute to controlling climate change and reducing emission of carbon di oxide.
Stating that a clean environment was essential for people to lead a healthy life, a statement issued by the Tamil Nadu government on Saturday said that environmental groups play a crucial role in protecting the air, water and land used by the people besides reducing the impact of climate change. The release also claimed that the Tamil Nadu government was taking many initiatives to protect vital natural resources and protect the environment.
The Chief Minister also presented green awards for the year 2021 to Madurai district Collector Aneesh Sekar, Villupuram district Collector T Mohan and Tiruvannamalai district collector P Murugesh to encourage the district administrations for taking initiatives to protect the environment in their districts. Stalin also presented awards comprising Rs 1 lakh cheque to 79 groups, including industrial establishments, education institutions and non-governmental organisations for their performance in pollution control and protection of environment.