TN govt provides e-vehicles to TNPCB to reduce vehicular emission

CHENNAI: Chief Minister M K Stalin on Saturday presented electric vehicles for the use of TNPCB (Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board) to reduce vehicular emission, which accounts for most of the air pollution in major cities like Chennai.

Participating in a slew of initiatives on the eve of World Environment Day at the state Secretariat, Stalin presented 25 electric vehicles worth Rs 3.42 crore for the use of TNPCB officials to reduce air pollution, contribute to controlling climate change and reducing emission of carbon di oxide.