TANGEDCO to complete underground cable work before monsoon

CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu Generation and Distribution Company (Tangedco), on Saturday said that the underground cable work that is being undertaken by it, in some parts of Chennai and in the delta districts of the state, will be completed before monsoon.

Tangedco officials told IANS that before the commencement of north east monsoon, the department will complete the underground cable laying project.

Officials said that the cable works are being undertaken now in five divisions of Chennai - Tambaram, Adayar, Perambur, Avadi, and the IT corridor. Tangedco, in a statement on Saturday, said that work is being conducted at 3,583.55 km at present.

The department has already taken a loan from the Power Finance Corporation for this project. However, officials are tight-lipped on the amount.

Tangedco, according to officials, would have completed the project by 2020 but could not do so due to the pandemic, shortage of raw materials, workers, and fund allocation. The department officials said that there is an acute shortage of aluminum due to the Russia-Ukraine war.