Steps taken to increase coal production: Joshi

CHENNAI: Union Minister for Coal, Mines and Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Saturday said the Centre has taken steps to increase coal production in the country to meet the surge in power requirements in the last few months.

Speaking to the media after reviewing the work in the mines of Neyveli Lignite Corporation in Cuddalore, he said due to the heat conditions prevailing in various parts of the country, the electricity demand has increased. Taking this into consideration, steps have been taken to produce more coal, he said, adding, the country’s economy will improve due to the increasing power demand.

“Electricity consumption has come down after LED bulbs were distributed to the public under the Prime Minister’s Ujala scheme and so far 36.79 crore LEDs had been distributed,” Joshi said.

“However, due to hot weather, power consumption has increased in the last few months. To address this (electricity demand) and to ensure uninterrupted power supply, the Union Government is taking all measures,” he added.