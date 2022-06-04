Re-exam for absentees of Class 10 public exam in July, Poyyamozhi confirms

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh has asked students who did not attend exams to be taken back to school and take action to participate in the immediate exam.

The general examination for Classes 10, 11 and 12 students were held in May. Of these, about 6.70 lakh students did not write the exam and 2.25 lakh students did not write the Class 10 examination alone. Confirming the news, School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi asked school management to take action to bring the students who did not write the exam back to school and participate in the immediate examination.

In this regard, all District Primary Education Officers have sent circulars to schools.

Primary education officials have ordered all school principals to identify students who have not attended exams and take action to take part in the re-examination to be held in July.

Poyyamozhi has directed the students who did not write the 11th and 12th board examinations to take action to re-sit the examination.