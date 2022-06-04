PMK is the real opposition party in the State, claims Anbumani

BENGALURU: PMK president Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday said the BJP cannot become an opposition party as the real opposition party in the State was his party.

“The BJP may be a bigger party at the national level, but it is only a growing party in Tamil Nadu. It therefore cannot become an opposition party in the state and the real opposition party is only the PMK,” he said.

Questioning the BJP for not holding protests for Tamil Nadu’s rights on issues like Makedatu dam row and NEET exception, Anbumani asked, “Why did the BJP not protest to uphold state’s rights against building Mekedatu dam by Karnataka, where the BJP is in power and against the NEET.”

Calling for a cordial relationship between Chief Minister MK Stalin and Governor RN Ravi, Ramadoss said they both should shed their ego and maintain cordial relationship without doing politics. “The Governor should consider the welfare of Tamil people and their feelings and clear pending bills,” he said.