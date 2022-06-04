Pandemic over, students to get freebies

CHENNAI: With COVID-19 pandemic having hindered the distribution of freebies for the students in State-run schools last couple of years, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to implement all the schemes once the schools reopen.
Accordingly, as many as 17 welfare schemes will be implemented for the students in government and government-aided schools across the State in the coming academic year.
A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation has already printed 5.19 crore textbooks for the students studying from Classes 1 to 12 in government and government-aided schools.
“All the books will be transported to the district education office and from there it would be sent to the schools,” he said adding “the textbooks will be distributed to the children once the school reopens”.
Stating that along with the textbooks, school bags, footwear, and shoes will also be distributed to the students, he said about 70 lakh children will be benefited.
Pointing out that during the last couple of years when the lockdown was imposed, the distribution of freebies to the students was difficult, he said “this year not even a single student in government schools will be missed out”.
The official said the free bicycles will also be distributed to about 6.5 lakh girl students very soon so that they would commute easily and would ensure coming to school in time.
“Likewise, free bus passes will also be given to more than 23 lakh students”, he said adding a special cash incentive scheme for Classes 10-12 will also be implemented”.
He said this year more than 5.4 lakh students studying in higher secondary schools will also receive laptops, which would be procured shortly. “Laptops also could not be distributed during the last two years due to lockdown,” he added. The official said the ‘Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Nutritious Meal’ programme will begin once the schools reopen and about 60 lakh students from Classes 1 to 11 in the government schools will be benefited.
“All the freebies were procured through the proper and transparent tender process,” he said adding “all the schools have sent beneficiaries list to receive freebies”.