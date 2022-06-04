Pandemic over, students to get freebies

CHENNAI: With COVID-19 pandemic having hindered the distribution of freebies for the students in State-run schools last couple of years, the Tamil Nadu government has decided to implement all the schemes once the schools reopen.

Accordingly, as many as 17 welfare schemes will be implemented for the students in government and government-aided schools across the State in the coming academic year.

A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that the Tamil Nadu Textbook and Educational Services Corporation has already printed 5.19 crore textbooks for the students studying from Classes 1 to 12 in government and government-aided schools.

“All the books will be transported to the district education office and from there it would be sent to the schools,” he said adding “the textbooks will be distributed to the children once the school reopens”.