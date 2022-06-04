Man held in Rameswaram for illegal sail to Sri Lanka

MADURAI: A 28-year-old Lankan Tamil was nabbed by Rameswaram Town police on Wednesday night for bid to illegally sail to the island nation from Rameswaram. The man, Keerthanan (28) of Kalkattinakulam, Vavuniya, Sri Lanka. Keerthanan, who had a Sri Lankan passport, was also having an Aadhaar card claiming to be a resident of Chennai. He was remanded in judicial custody after questioning by the ‘Q’ Branch. Muthukumaran, an agent, who helped Keerthnan after taking Rs 10,000 was also arrested. Keerthanan, who came on a tourist visa and on some occasions tried to travel to London, failed in his attempts, sources said.