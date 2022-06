TIRUCHY: Tension prevailed for a while in Kumbakonam on Friday after an 18-month-old’s head got stuck in the balcony iron grill and the public rescued the baby after a few minutes. It is said the baby boy of Vijay Anand (30)-Keerthana (28) couple on the first floor of a house in Darasuram near Anna Statue roundabout, was playing in the portico when its head got stuck.