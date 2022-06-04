‘AIADMK MLAs silent due to fear of raids’

COIMBATORE: Continuing his tirade against the AIADMK, VP Duraisamy, state vice president of the BJP, on Friday said that the MLAs of the main opposition are not raising issues of corruption by DMK in the Assembly due to fear of raids.

Speaking to the media in Rasipuram, Duraisamy said the 65 AIADMK MLAs should have spoken about DMK’s corruption in the Assembly. “But they are remaining silent, fearing raids,” he said. Claiming that the BJP and AIADMK continue to be friends, Duraisamy however said the AIADMK should seek an explanation from its organisation secretary C Ponnaiyan’s remark against the saffron party.

“His remarks that the BJP is taking double standards on various inter-state issues on Mekedatu, Mullaiperiyar and language policy is unacceptable. As

the AIADMK MLAs themselves are in fear of raids, Ponnnaiyan does not have any right to speak about BJP or its leaders,” he said.

Ponnaiyan’s remarks that the BJP was trying to grow in Tamil Nadu at the expense of AIADMK has stirred controversy with vehement condemnation by BJP leaders.

On the ongoing Sri Lankan crisis, Duraisamy said that BJP state president K Annamalai with the support of the central government has made all out efforts to re- retrieve ‘katchatheevu’.

“The BJP will not remain a mute spectator on the issue. In fact, Annamalai was deputed by the Centre to Sri Lanka as a representative to resolve the Tamils’ problems,” he claimed.