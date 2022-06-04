TamilNadu

5 held for murdering a friend in drunken brawl

“They again broke into a quarrel and five others hacked Suresh with a sickle and escaped,” police said.
Dt Next Bureau

COIMBATORE: Five persons were arrested for murdering a 29-year-old man following a drunken brawl in Tirupur on Thursday night. Police said the deceased K Suresh, a resident of Jeeva Nagar from Sevanthampalayam, had consumed liquor with his friends Mohanraj, 37, Manikandan, 29, Guna, 31, Arivu Prakash, 34 and Praveen Kumar, 28 in a bar. As they clashed with each other, the staff evicted them out of the bar. “They again broke into a quarrel and five others hacked Suresh with a sickle and escaped,” police said. On receiving information, the police sent the body of the deceased for a post mortem. After a search, the police arrested the five accused, who were facing several cases.

