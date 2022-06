CHENNAI: The death of 3 children, who went to play in a car parked in front of the house in the residential area of ​​Nellai Panagudi Lebba has caused a stir in the area.

Nitisha (7), Nitish (5), and Kabilan (4) died of suffocation after playing in a car that had not been used for a long time.

The bodies of the deceased children have been placed at the Panagudi Government Hospital. The Panagudi police went in person to investigate the tragic incident.