13 Tamil Nadu districts to get heavy rains, says IMD

CHENNAI: The IMD has predicted heavy rains in 13 districts in Tamil Nadu tomorrow and day after tomorrow.

According to the Chennai Meteorological Department, light to moderate showers with thundershowers are likely at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal today due to atmospheric circulation and convection over the southwestern Bay of Bengal.

There is a possibility of heavy rain in 13 districts in Tamil Nadu on Sunday and Monday.

Showers or thundershowers will occur at a few places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal. The Nilgiris, Coimbatore, Tirupur, Theni, Dindigul, Erode, Krishnagiri, Dharmapuri, Salem, Namakkal, Tirupati, Vellore and Tiruvannamalai districts are likely to receive heavy showers at one or two places.

The sky will be partly cloudy for the next 48 hours. There may be light rain in some parts of the city.