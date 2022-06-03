Revelling images of SL lawbreakers puncture charges by TN parties

Remember the two Koreans facing GST violation cases who escaped from their residence in Chengalpattu? They were initially lodged in Tiruchy camp and when allowed to stay independently in Chengalpattu, they escaped to their country. Like those two, all those lodged in Tiruchy special camp are facing various cases in the country. And some of them are still involved in drug trafficking, noted a senior government officer.

Most of them are charged in cases involving psychotropic substances, murder, robbery, ATM card fraud, illegal ferrying, Arms Act, fake passport, cheating, attempt to murder etc. “We don’t know why certain political parties are batting for the release of such suspects,” wondered the officer.

The photographs accessed by this newspaper showed ‘Mafia Danuka Roshan’ written on an 18-kg cake ordered from outside. That was on his birthday. They had also ordered fried chicken worth over Rs 50,000 through a food delivery app to celebrate the birthday, the officer noted. One video also shows one of the inmates cutting different flavoured cakes, while a happy birthday song lingered in the background.