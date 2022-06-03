OPS seeks ban on online games, illegal lottery sales in Tamil Nadu

CHENNAI: AIADMK coordinator and former chief minister O Panneerselvam on Friday urged the DMK government to ban online games and illegal lottery sales in the State.

Claiming that no one could object that the online game was a gambling business, AIADMK leader said "Gambling is a kind of drug and due to this several families were affected and in view of that sale of lotteries were banned by the then chief minister J Jayalalithaa in 2003".

"Even though the lottery ban continues to exist, it was reported that lottery sales were still going on and several VIPS were involved in that," he said adding that on the other hand, online gaming is also flying high.

Stating that after his request to ban the online games, the chief minister had promised to put a full stop to it, Panneerselvam said, "It is condemnable that still no action was taken in this regard".

Claiming that due to online gambling murders and suicides continue to occur, he said though the then AIADMK government enacted an act to ban online games, the Madras High Court had ordered the cancellation of the government's move.

"However, at the same time, the court also ordered that the government could again enact a law with regard to online games according to the situation", he said.

He said with the Tamil Nadu police itself appealing to the public not to lose money by playing online games, the government should take the required measures to move the Apex court to seek a ban on online games.

The AIADMK coordinator questioned that as there is no court order with regard to the lottery ban, why the government was reluctant to act to stop the sales of the single-digit lottery.

"Therefore, the Chief Minister should immediately intervene and approach the Supreme Court to seek ban on online games," he said adding similarly, the government should also take steps for stopping illegal lottery sales.