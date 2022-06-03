Karunanidhi's 99th B'day to be celebrated as state festival, today

To add pride to Karunanidhi, Chief-Minister M.K. Stalin had announced earlier under Rule 110 that the birthday of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi will be celebrated as a state function and a statue of Karunanidhi will be installed at the Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had issued a proclamation under Rule 110 in which he said, “The late Chief Minister Karunanidhi ruled Tamil Nadu 5 times and had been the Chief Minister for 19 years. Karunanidhi created the modern Tamil Nadu that we see today. He created all the symbols of Tamil Nadu. He lived as a leader and was a guide to this pervasive Indian politics. Karunanidhi is the only leader to have won all the by-elections. He has been elected to the Legislative Assembly 13 times."