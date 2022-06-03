TamilNadu

Karunanidhi's 99th B'day to be celebrated as state festival, today

M. Karunanidhi's 99th birthday is to be celebrated today as a state festival. CM Stalin to pay homage at the Omandurar Government Estate.
M.Karunanidhi' s 16-ft tall statue at Omandurar Government Estate.
CHENNAI: On the occasion of the 99th birth anniversary of Karunanidhi, Chief Minister MK Stalin will pay floral tributes to his statue at the Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai today morning.

The attendees for the event are MPs, MLAs, representatives of local bodies and senior government officials.

Karunanidhi's birthday to be celebrated as State festival: Stalin

To add pride to Karunanidhi, Chief-Minister M.K. Stalin had announced earlier under Rule 110 that the birthday of former Chief Minister Karunanidhi will be celebrated as a state function and a statue of Karunanidhi will be installed at the Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai.

Chief Minister MK Stalin had issued a proclamation under Rule 110 in which he said, “The late Chief Minister Karunanidhi ruled Tamil Nadu 5 times and had been the Chief Minister for 19 years. Karunanidhi created the modern Tamil Nadu that we see today. He created all the symbols of Tamil Nadu. He lived as a leader and was a guide to this pervasive Indian politics. Karunanidhi is the only leader to have won all the by-elections. He has been elected to the Legislative Assembly 13 times."

Naidu unveils late MK’s 16-ft tall statue; Rajini,Vairamuthu take part

"Karunanidhi would often say that long distances can be crossed only by running longer and he is the one who ran for Tamil Nadu. The Tamil Nadu government considers its duty to elevate him to a higher level.” Stalin added.

