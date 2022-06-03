Karunanidhi's 99th birth anniversary: List of events held today

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin paid floral tributes to a portrait of Late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi kept near the statue on the occasion of the 99th birth anniversary at the Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai.

Rose petals were showered by a drone on the 16-feet high bronze statue of Dravidian stalwart and five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

To mark the occasion, Karunanidhi's 99th birth anniversary is being celebrated today as a state function on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu, as announced by Stalin earlier under Rule 110.