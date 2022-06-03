Karunanidhi's 99th birth anniversary: List of events held today

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin paid floral tributes to a portrait of Late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi kept near the statue on the occasion of the 99th birth anniversary at the Omandurar Government Estate in Chennai.
Rose petals were showered by a drone on the 16-feet high bronze statue of Dravidian stalwart and five-time Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.
To mark the occasion, Karunanidhi's 99th birth anniversary is being celebrated today as a state function on behalf of the Government of Tamil Nadu, as announced by Stalin earlier under Rule 110.
1. DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin presented 2-gram gold rings to 14 babies born there this morning at Triplicane GH. It has also been reported that a gold ring will be given on behalf of Udayanithi Stalin to children who will be born there till 12 noon tonight.
2. DMK MLA Udhayanidhi Stalin issued work orders for 100 youngsters to join private companies.
3. A couple got married in front of Kalaignar's statue on his 99th birth anniversary near Madurai. They also paid homage to Kalaignar's statue by wearing garlands and public greeted the couple.
4. Rajathi Ammal, M Karunanidhi's wife became emotional and paid floral tributes to Water Resources Minister Durai Murugan, A Raja, and various DMK executives and ministers who all paid tributes.
4. A man from Chidambaram has carved a idol of Karunanidhi in 729 milligrams of gold to mark his anniversary.
5. Stalin distributed books and children were dressed as Karunanidhi on the occasion.
6. Stalin presented the 'Kalaignar Virudhu' award to senior journalist I Shanmuganathan and Aroordas today.