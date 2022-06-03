EMIS — a boon to TN teachers

CHENNAI: The Educational Management Information System (EMIS), a common online platform connecting Tamil Nadu schools, teachers, and students could be a one-stop solution for many teacher-related issues. But still, handling EMIS seems to be difficult for the teachers, especially in the rural areas, who face network and server issues. Moreover, with additional features being added to the EMIS nowadays, teachers, who were end-users of the online system, take it as an extra burden, additional to their teaching work, instead of realising its potential. Advantages of EMIS

EMIS, which is considered to be the digital backbone of the School Education Department, rests on three key pillars -- student data, teaching staff details, and school info. A senior official from the School Education Department told DT Next that all the data related to these three aspects are provided by the headmasters through the EMIS portal through an exclusive login provided to each school.

“The teachers have also been given a separate login to mark and track the attendance of students and attend personalised training programmes,” he said adding the authorities concerned could also access the EMIS for viewing report access dashboards for monitoring, tracking, and compliance purposes.

Stating that school-based administrative and academic registers are being automated through EMIS, he said “this will significantly reduce the burden on teachers having to laboriously fill up manual registers.” The official said that the (Rights to Education) RTE-related claims and other aspects of the verification process along with the financial reconciliation have been enabled through EMIS.

Stating that nominal roll preparation plays a vital role in the conduct of Board examinations for Classes 10, 11, and 12, he said “this has been made online through

EMIS and the integration of data with the Directorate of Government Examinations (DGE) has helped reduce administrative work.”

The official pointed out the EMIS data is being effectively and speedily utilised for verification in implementing the 7.5 per cent reservation in higher education institutions extended to the government school students.