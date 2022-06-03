Don’t delay anymore: PMK urges TN to commence admission process

CHENNAI: After DT Next reported the delay in the admission process in government schools, PMK President Anbumani Ramadoss on Friday urged the State government to commence the admission process in the government schools at the earliest.

"When the government schools are about to be reopened on June 13 the admission process should have ideally commenced by May. Further delay in the admission process will result in decline in admission in government schools and will make parents admit their wards in private schools,” said Anbumani, in a statement.

DT Next on Friday published an article on “Govt schools fear losing students as enrolment is delayed" in which it was reported that private schools have almost completed the admission process while the government schools are yet to commence their admission process.

Reacting to the article, Anbumani said that last year 6 lakh new students moved from private to government schools, which will not happen this year due to delay in the admission process.