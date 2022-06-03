Diversion for Katpadi bridge repair draws flak

VELLORE: The Highways officials plan to undertake repair of rail bridge at Katpadi from June 1 and ordering diversion of traffic to facilitate the work has drawn flak from various quarters.

Ironically, there is no official word on the date of completion of the work. However, some officials claimed that the repair would be over in a month.

The move has also led to questions from residents, activists and political functionaries over the fund of nearly Rs 6 crore spent for the same purpose over the last couple of years.

Though the local press was communicated about the diversion, the crew of SETC buses, mainly those bound for Tirupati, operating from various destinations passing through the route were not informed about the repair of the bridge and diversion. Many state transport drivers and conductors were checking with their AP counterparts at the Vellore makhan bus terminus regarding alternative routes to Tirupati.

The problem for Tirupati-bound buses was that they have to take a detour of 10 km from Chittoor bus stop via VIT University and join Chittoor Road at Serkadu, sources said.

AIADMK Vellore urban district secretary SRK Appu after visiting one of the diversion routes – from Katpadi via the housing board layout on Gudiyattam Road leading to the Gandhinagar Main Road, an additional distance of 7 km – said, “I requested the Collector to inspect this road, which is full of potholes, not metalled, as it has no street-lights. The Tasmac outlet may cause inconvenience to women and the remote location may pose various other threats to the public.”

“Why the bridge repair work has been started from June 1 when schools are set to reopen,” questioned Katpadi resident MN Gunasekaran.

Though officials originally planned to close the bridge from April 1, it was postponed due to the exams at that time. “Many wonder why the work was not carried out in the last one-and-a-half months when schools were closed for summer vacation,” points out Appu.