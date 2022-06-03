TamilNadu

Breakfast to be provided through Amma canteens for Classes 1 to 5

Corporation officials said arrangements are being made to provide breakfast to the children at the schools as Amma canteens sales are declining.
Breakfast to be provided through Amma canteens for Classes 1 to 5
Currently, there are 407 Amma canteens operating in Chennai
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that breakfast would be provided to children from Classes 1 to 5 studying in Chennai Corporation primary schools students through Amma canteens.

Around 1,07,000 students are studying in 281 schools through Chennai Corporation and the Department of Education has been making various arrangements to implement this program as soon as the school opens on June 13.

Consideration is also given to what can be provided as a quality food for children.

Currently, there are 407 Amma canteens operating in Chennai and discussions are undergoing to serve snacks at 8 am and to provide breakfast to the children between 8.30 am and 9 am for them to go to classes.

Corporation officials said arrangements are being made to provide breakfast to the children at the schools as Amma canteens sales are declining.

Additionally, steps are also being taken to increase student enrollment in the upcoming academic year.

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!


Chennai
Chennai Corporation
Stalin
Amma Canteens
CM MK Stalin
Chief Minister MK Stalin
Amma canteens schemes

Related Stories

No stories found.
DT next
www.dtnext.in