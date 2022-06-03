Breakfast to be provided through Amma canteens for Classes 1 to 5

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin announced that breakfast would be provided to children from Classes 1 to 5 studying in Chennai Corporation primary schools students through Amma canteens.

Around 1,07,000 students are studying in 281 schools through Chennai Corporation and the Department of Education has been making various arrangements to implement this program as soon as the school opens on June 13.

Consideration is also given to what can be provided as a quality food for children.

Currently, there are 407 Amma canteens operating in Chennai and discussions are undergoing to serve snacks at 8 am and to provide breakfast to the children between 8.30 am and 9 am for them to go to classes.

Corporation officials said arrangements are being made to provide breakfast to the children at the schools as Amma canteens sales are declining.

Additionally, steps are also being taken to increase student enrollment in the upcoming academic year.