BHEL Tiruchy sends n-steam generator to Rajasthan plant

TIRUCHY: BHEL Tiruchy achieved a major milestone with the dispatch of its 43rd Nuclear Steam Generator (SG) to the Nuclear Power Corporation of India Ltd (NPCIL) on Thursday.

According to BHEL sources, the steam generator for a 700 MWe unit to be installed at NPCIL’s Rajasthan Atomic Power Project (RAPP) was flagged off on Tuesday by S V Srinivasan GM (incharge), BHEL Tiruchy complex, from the unit, in the presence of senior officials of BHEL and NPCIL.

SV Srinivasan commended the efforts of all those involved in the manufacture and dispatch of two nuclear steam generators for NPCIL projects.

He called upon all employees to continue their committment and work hard to complete all other orders and deliver the remaining SGs in time.