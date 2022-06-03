81 new cases in Chennai takes COVID count to 113 in TN

CHENNAI: As many as 112 cases of COVID-19 were reported in Tamil Nadu, including 1 imported case from the UAE. A total of 34,55,871 cases have been reported in the State so far. Active cases stood at 756, with the highest of 370 in city. Chennai recorded 81 new cases on Friday. Chengalpattu had 11 cases, 5 in Tiruvallur, 4 in Kancheepuram, 3 in Coimbatore, 2 cases in Tirunelveli and a case each in Kanniyakumari, Krishnagiri, Tenkasi, Thanjavur, Tiruvannamalai and Tiruchy. After 14,038 samples were tested in the past 24 hours, the State positivity rate stands at 1%. Chennai has the highest test positivity rate of 3%. As many as 68 people were discharged across TN, taking total recoveries to 34,17,090. Death toll remains at 38,025.