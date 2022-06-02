VCK blames DMK for vandalising flag mast

AMBUR: VCK cadre numbering more than 100 blocked the Agaram road near Ambur following a DMK panchayat union councilor breaking the party flag mast in the early hours of Wednesday.

When the VCK cadre saw the broken flag mast, they soon gathered on the spot and blocked the road demanding the arrest of a local Panchayat Union councilor who they claimed was responsible for the deed due to intra party issues.

Police rushed to the spot and held talks with the agitators who refused to budge until a case was registered. When the talks proved inconclusive, police registered a CSR and promised to initiate action against the culprit based on which assurance the gathering dispersed.

Source revealed that cadre were incensed that the Tuesday night’s incident was a repeat of what occurred a month ago when the same person was responsible for breaking the party flagpole.