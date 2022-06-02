Thanjavur teachers boycott Class 12 paper valuation

THANJAVUR: Teachers from Thanjavur staged a boycott of the valuation of Class 12 papers condemning the CEO for changing the centre without prior information on Wednesday.

It is said, the valuation of Class 12 papers commenced in Thanjavur on Monday and centres were established in Thanjavur, Kumbakonam and Pattukottai educational districts. Since there was no valuation centre in Orathanadu educational district, the teachers were reportedly advised by the CEO to opt for the valuation centre by themselves and continue the valuation.

Based on the instruction, it is said, the teachers from the Orathanadu came to the centre at Best Matriculation Centre near Thanjavur Mariamman Temple for paper valuation.

However, CEO M Sivakumar, who came to the centre, said the teachers were in excess in the particular centre and asked the teachers from the Orathanadu educational district to go to the centre at Pattukkottai educational district.

Subsequently, the teachers held talks with the CEO and appealed to him to allow them to continue the valuation in the Thanjavur centre itself. But it is said, the response from the CEO was not a favourable one following which the teachers staged a boycott and protested outside the centre. The CEO held talks with the agitating teachers and later the teachers from Thanjavur educational district continued the valuation.