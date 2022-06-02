Rajiv Gandhi case: HC directs TN govt file response on Nalini’s plea

CHENNAI: The Madras High Court on Thursday directed the Tamil Nadu government to file its response to a petition filed by Nalini Sriharan, one of the life term convicts in the Rajiv Gandhi assassination case, for granting parole to her husband Murugan aka Sriharan who is also under incarceration in Vellore central prison in the same case.

The division bench of Justice MS Ramesh and Mohammed Shaffiq passed the direction on hearing the plea of Nalini.

The petitioner sought directions to the State Home Department to extend four days of emergency leave to her husband Murugan on health grounds.

“My husband has been under incarceration for the past 31 years. My mother and I had approached the state government by making a representation for granting six days of parole to my husband on health grounds. However, the government did not grant parole to my husband. The act of the respondents is against article 21 of the Constitution,” Nalini submitted through her counsel P Pugalenthi.

Nalini also recalled the state cabinet’s recommendation to release all the life term convicts in the assassination case.

Recording the submissions, the bench directed the state to file its response on June 13. It is noted that Nalini was released on ordinary leave on January 27 and the same has been periodically extended to June 27.