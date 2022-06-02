Power cut has become synonymous with DMK govt: DMDK

CHENNAI: DMDK on Thursday passed a resolution saying that power cuts have become rampant in the State and the word power cut has become synonymous with the DMK government.

"Due to frequent power cuts businesses are affected which affects the economic growth. Both school and college students are mentally affected due to power cuts during examination time. DMDK condemns the frequent power cuts in the State and the State government should find out the reasons for power cuts and should make Tamil Nadu a power surplus state," said DMDK, in a resolution passed at the party district secretaries meeting held at its headquarters in Koyambedu.

DMDK also condemned both the State and Central governments for the rise in cotton prices. "India is the third largest textile manufacturer and the livelihood of several crores of people is dependent on the business. The profit of growing cotton does not transcend to the farmers but goes to middlemen due to hoarding resulting in massive hike of cotton prices and closure of industries. Labourers in the cotton industry are affected the most and DMDK urges both the governments to take immediate steps to save the cotton industry," the party said through another resolution.

DMDK also urged the State government to pressurise the central government to retrieve Katchatheevu and to save the livelihood of fishermen who are getting frequently arrested by Sri Lankan Navy for fishing near the disputed island. DMDK further urged the state government to reduce criminal activities and to make Tamil Nadu a peaceful State.