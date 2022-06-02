Levy compensation, monitor NLC’s activities: Green Tribunal to TNPCB

CHENNAI: The Southern Bench of the National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board (TNPCB) to monitor the project activities of Neyveli Lignite Corporation India Limited (NLCIL) in Cuddalore.

If any violations are found, the bench ordered TNPCB to take appropriate action and impose environmental compensation on the firm. Justice K Ramakrishnan and expert member Satyagopal Korlapati also directed NLCIL to conduct health surveys in project-villages and to ascertain the impact of the project on public health.

The bench further ordered NLCIL to increase the Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) fund so that it can conduct more medical camps. “The CSR funds can be extended to government hospitals to treat kidney disease that might have increased in the area,” observed the NGT bench.

It further noted that with regards to the greenbelt, instead of using eucalyptus and other species which are not conducive to the environment, they are directed to use native plants.

The appeal with the NGT bench was filed against the environmental clearance (EC) to the NLCIL for their second expansion of the thermal power plant with the capacity of 2x600 MW supercritical lignite-based plant in Cuddalore.

The petitioner claimed that there is no proper environmental and cumulative impact assessment conducted, no air quality was properly assessed, the existence of ecologically sensitive areas was not mentioned and additionally, reserve forest and river were situated 25 km within the existing power plant.