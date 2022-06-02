'KK gifted with soulful voice:' Stalin condoles death of legendary singer

A doctor who conducted the autopsy said, "KK, had several heart blockages and he could have been saved if CPR was administered on time."

KK died on Tuesday night due to a massive cardiac arrest after a live performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries.

''He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. Excessive excitement during the live show caused a stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life,'' the medical practitioner told on condition of anonymity.

''He had told his wife during a telephonic conversation of experiencing pain in his arm and shoulders,'' the police officer said.