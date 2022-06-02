TamilNadu

'KK gifted with soulful voice:' Stalin condoles death of legendary singer

''He had told his wife during a telephonic conversation of experiencing pain in his arm and shoulders,'' the police officer said.
'KK gifted with soulful voice:' Stalin condoles death of legendary singer
Chief Minister MK Stalin
Online Desk

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has condoled the death of legendary singer Krishnakumar Kunnath, popularly known as KK on Thursday

Taking to Twitter Stalin tweeted, "I was deeply shocked and pained to know about the untimely demise of versatile singer KK. Gifted with a soulful voice that's charming, fresh, cheerful and animated, KK has won hearts across the languages with his repertoire of songs. He will live on through his art." (sic)

Chief Minister MK Stalin
'KK had several blockages, excessive excitement stopped blood flow'

A doctor who conducted the autopsy said, "KK, had several heart blockages and he could have been saved if CPR was administered on time."

KK died on Tuesday night due to a massive cardiac arrest after a live performance at Nazrul Mancha in Kolkata. He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries.

''He had a major blockage in the left main coronary artery and small blockages in various other arteries and sub-arteries. Excessive excitement during the live show caused a stoppage of blood flow leading to cardiac arrest that claimed his life,'' the medical practitioner told on condition of anonymity.

''He had told his wife during a telephonic conversation of experiencing pain in his arm and shoulders,'' the police officer said.

Chief Minister MK Stalin
Singer KK cremated in the presence of family, friends

Are you in Chennai? Then click here to get our newspaper at your doorstep!


Stalin
CM MK Stalin
Chief Minister MK Stalin
Stalin condoles
KK
Krishnakumar Kunnath
KK death
KK demise
Nazrul Mancha
KK death cremation
Legendary singer KK
Stalin condoles death of KK

Related Stories

No stories found.