Find target population, implement schemes for them: Stalin to officials

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Tuesday directed the officials to identify “target population" and to identify schemes for the welfare of those people.

"As far as the Agriculture department is concerned, officials should focus on increasing 'Uzhavar Santhais', introducing new crops using technologies, and using agricultural marketing departments to form farm producers associations. Agriculture department officials of every department should find out their target population and should implement schemes for their welfare,” said Stalin, on the second day of the review meeting with Secretaries and heads of departments, in the Secretariat.

Stalin also said that through the Industries department, the State government is implementing several schemes and had signed several MOUs to attract investments.

"We should take steps to bring the investments into the state at the earliest to provide employment for youth in the state. To successfully implement my dream project 'Naan Mudhalvan' scheme we should ensure that employment opportunities are available for the youth. You (officials) should encourage new industries and should clear the hurdles for them such as land encroachment,” said Stalin.

Stalin also appreciated the department Secretaries for their work carried out post pandemic and flood and directed them to issue Government Orders (GO) for the pending announcements.