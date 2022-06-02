Dissolve special prison, Q-branch, says Seeman

CHENNAI: NTK chief Seeman claimed here on Thursday that the special prison and ‘Q’ Branch were introduced, mainly for torturing Lankan Tamils and demanded to dissolve them. Talking to reporters, Seeman said that the Special prison and Q branch were established by the late Chief Minister M Karunanidhi against the Sri Lankan Tamils. “It was established to torture the Sri Lankan Tamils,” Seeman said. “Finding no other option due to the crisis in Sri Lanka, Tamil speaking families arrive in Tamil Nadu. But after reaching TN, parents are separated and lodged in special camps, while children are sent to refugee camps. What does the government gain out of such actions,” he asked.