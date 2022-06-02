BJP leaders condemn Ponniyan for his ‘Tamil rights’ remarks

CHENNAI: A day after AIADMK organising secretary and former minister C Ponniyan hit out at the BJP, the saffron party's state vice president VP Duraisamy on Thursday condemned the senior AIADMK leader for his critical comments which goes against the alliance dharma and alleged that he was making such charges as he was overlooked for the Rajya Sabha seat.

"With only four MLAs, BJP has been taking up various scams of the present DMK government but the AIADMK which has 65 MLAs have not done anything. BJP is functioning as the principal opposition party in the State, " he told reporters at his residence.

BJP leader said that he had made such statements over the frustration of not getting the Rajya Sabha seat. He said the leadership of AIADMK should seek an explanation from Ponnaiyan regarding his statement against the BJP.

Karu Nagarajan, another vice president of the BJP on Thursday said, the growth of the party has created fear among regional parties in the State. Refuting Ponnaiyan’s remark against the saffron party that it did not fight for the rights of the people of Tamil Nadu, he said that such a remark is hurting the alliance sentiment.

Ponnaiyan had told his party workers that they should not allow the BJP to grow at the expense of AIADMK and the party functionaries should expose the “double standards” of the saffron party in inter-state issues.

Nagarajan said that his party workers are in the field with the people and continuously protesting for the state people’s rights. “The party is growing. It creates fear among the regional parties, including the allies like AIADMK and PMK, ” he said.