Bag with 6.2 kg jewels, Rs 14 lakh cash goes missing in Thanjavur

TIRUCHY: An employee of a wholesale jeweller who came to distribute the jewels to the outlets across Thanjavur lost the bag containing 6.2 kg gold and a cash of Rs 14 lakh in the late hours on Tuesday and five special teams were formed to nab the culprits on Wednesday.

It is said, Mani (55), a resident from Kilpauk in Chennai, employer in a wholesale gold jewellery firm has been involved in distribution of gold jewels to the outlets across the State. On Tuesday night, Mani came to Thanjavur to distribute jewellery and receive money from the outlets. Since it was late at night, he went to an eatery in the Thanjavur old bus stand to buy dinner. After receiving the parcel of food, he placed the bag containing jewellery and money down to pay for the food. After paying the money, Mani attempted to take back the bag but he was shocked to see the bag missing.

A shocked Mani went to Thanjavur West police and lodged a complaint in which he stated that a 6.2 kg gold and a cash of Rs 14 lakh have gone missing. The police registered a case and commenced an investigation. They took the CCTV footage from the location and are searching for the culprits who had taken away the bag.

Meanwhile, the police formed five special teams to nab the culprits.