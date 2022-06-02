Arani boy death: Sudden inspection by food officials in hotels across TN

CHENNAI: Following a complaint that a student had died after eating non-vegetarian food, the Arani food safety officer conducted a surprise inspection of hotels.

A Class 12 student, Thirumurugan (17), son of R Ganesh of Mohanan Street, Arani Aranipalayam, Tiruvannamalai had died after eating chicken tandoori at a hotel opposite the Arani bus stand on the last day of board exams. The Hindu Front had lodged a complaint with the police alleging them to investigate this case.

In this regard, many Hindu Front executives in Arani Nagar were seen crowded in the old bus stand area of ​​Arani near a non-vegetarian hotel in front of the MGR statue to protest. Upon learning about this, Arani Town Police Inspector Gokulrajan, Sub-Inspector Sundaresan, and the police came to the spot. The executives at the spot said, "We are not going to fight."

Inspection in hotels:

Arani Municipal Commissioner P Tamilselvi and Health Inspector Ramachandran came to the concerned hotel, inspected and asked if the food was being prepared in a clean and hygienic manner. Then, they confiscated the plastic covers and fined the hotel Rs 5,000.

Following this, food safety officers led by Arani city food safety officer Kailash Kumar came and inspected the hotel. Upon the inspection, he said that there was 2 kg of spoiled chicken meat in the cafe at that time and they confiscated it and poured it in phenol, and destroyed it.

Further, notice was issued that the staff there did not properly cover their head, did not wear envelopes on their hands, and did not properly deliver food items to the customers. Authorities also searched a hotel near the clock in the old bus station area of ​​another hotel associated with the hotel.

Later, Food Safety Officer Kailash Kumar said, "I got the information about the death of school student Thirumurugan through 'WhatsApp'. On the orders of the District Food Safety Officer Dr. Ramakrishnan, I have collected food samples from the concerned hotels and sent them for testing which includes chicken servo. The inspection report will take 14 days to come."

Meanwhile, during another inspection at a private restaurant in Vadapalani, Tamil Nadu’s Food safety officials have reportedly seized 15 kg of spoiled chicken biryani.