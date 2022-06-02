AIADMK general, executive council meeting to take place on June 23

CHENNAI: The Opposition AIADMK on Thursday announced that the party's general council and executive council meeting will be held on June 23, 2022

In a joint statement, AIADMK coordinator O Panneerselvam and joint coordinator Edappadi K Palaniswami said that the meeting will be held under interim party presidium chairman Tamil Magan Hussain.

The general council members and executive council members were asked to attend the meeting without fail. Party sources said that the dual leadership is expected to continue as the members of both the council would elect the top leaders.

The meeting, which would be held in a private hall, is also expected to pass several resolutions with regard to the DMK governance.