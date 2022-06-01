Worker’s kin allege murder by brick kiln owner

TIRUCHY: Alleging torture and murder of a brick kiln worker by the owner, relatives of the deceased blocked road refusing to accept the body and demanded action against the owner here on Tuesday. Nagendran (51) from Ariyur village near Lalgudi was working at a brick kiln owned by NRK Rajiv Gandhi from Nannimangalam village in Lalgudi for the past few years. It is said that Nagendran borrowed a sum of Rs 13,500 from Rajiv Gandhi, but he could not repay after he fell ill and could not work for the past few days. Since Nagendran could not return the money, Rajiv Gandhi reportedly called him and demanded the money, but Nagendran appealed for more time. Irritated Rajiv Gandhi had reportedly assaulted Nagendran with an iron rod and fed him pesticide. Nagendran fell unconscious. Subsequently, Rajiv Gandhi informed Nagendran’s son Prasad, who rushed his father to Tiruchy GH where he succumbed. His relatives assembled in Tiruchy GH and refused to accept the body and resorted to a road blockade demanding arrest of Rajiv Gandhi and a RDO probe.