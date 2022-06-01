TamilNadu

TN govt boycott 2-day conference on National Edu Policy

The national-level conference was also held to discuss skill development in schools and digital measures like National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR) and National Educational Technology Forum (NETF).
CHENNAI: The Tamil Nadu government has boycotted the two-day 'National Education Ministers' conference', which was held in Gujarat from Wednesday.

The conference would be discussing strengthening the education system in the country with the aim of implementing the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 across the country.

Accordingly, Higher Education Minister K Ponmudy and School Education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi did not attend the conference, in which Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan participated.

