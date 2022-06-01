TN announces Rs 61 cr kuruvai package

TIRUCHY: The Tamil Nadu government would extend the kuruvai paddy crop package worth Rs 61.09 crore for the Cauvery Delta farmers, as has been done in the previous year, in order to ensure increase in foodgrain production, Chief Minister M K Stalin said on Tuesday. Winding up a two-day tour of the delta districts, he said the package included also a component of Rs 47 crore for distribution of certified seeds, fertilisers like DAP (di-ammonium phosphate) and potash, green manure seeds and agricultural implements, including tractors.

Speaking to reporters after visiting the desilt works, the Chief Minister said, for the past one year, the state had proved that the DMK government is the friend of farmers and thus, the farmers achieved good yield. This was possible after the keen works executed for the farmers, including the timely desilt works to the tune of Rs 65 crore that ensure water flowing to tail end regions and opening of water from Mettur on its customary date of June 12.

This year, the desilt work was carried out well ahead of monsoon and a fund of Rs 80 crore was allocated. “This year, we expect 5.20 lakh acre kuruvai and 13.5 lakh acre samba coverage. Since the harvest would be done before the North East monsoon, there is a possibility and good yield for summer crops too,” he added.

Earlier, Chief Minister Stalin inspected direct sowing method and machine transplantation executed in Mayiladuthurai district and desilt works in Nagapattinam and Tiruvarur district. The Chief Minister also distributed welfare assistance.

Investors keenness proof of good law & order: CM

Answering a query about charges of Opposition parties about the law and order situation, Stalin said, the Opposition want to show their presence and so go on campaigning against the state government. “There were no communal clashes reported in the state for the past one year. Since we have good law and order situation, several investors are showing interest to do business in Tamil Nadu and this is the evidence,” Stalin said.