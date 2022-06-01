Stalin holds meeting to review various projects in TN

Stalin who chaired meeting with the officials in consultation with Secretaries of 19 departments, discussed various issues related to the status of the plans made in the election manifesto and the status of new announcements made in the Assembly. The meeting was attended by Municipal Administration and Water Supply Secretary Shiv Das Meena, Chennai Corporation Commissioner Gagandeep Singh Bedi, Public Secretary D. Jagannathan, Water Resources Secretary Sandeep Saxena and Revenue and Disaster Secretary Kumar Jayant.

In this context, the Chief Minister, who spoke at the review meeting, also insisted that there should be no lag or delay in projects that benefit the public. "People have high expectations on projects such as bus stand, drinking water and road projects should be implemented properly," he added.