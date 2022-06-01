Provide retirement benefits soon, Transport Corpn Union writes to CM

CHENNAI: Tamil Nadu State Transport Employees Federation general secretary K Arumughanaianar has written to the Chief Minister seeking his intervention for not providing retirement benefits to 1,075 employees who retired on May 31 from the State transport undertakings while all those who retired from Tangedco and other government departments on the same day got all their benefits.

In a letter to the Chief Minister, he said that officials have told the retired employees that retirement benefits could not be distributed due to the financial troubles faced by the Transport Corporation.

“On May 31, employees of government departments, teachers and electricity board retired from the service. The State government has been repeatedly stating that it is facing a financial crunch. The electricity board have Rs 2 lakh crore debts. All those retired were given retirement benefits. But the transport corporation employees continue to be affected, ” he said.

Arumughanaianar said Rs 600 crore financial benefits are pending to the families of those who passed away and took voluntary retirement between May 2020 and May 2022. “Thousands of families are facing severe hardship,” he said, adding that it is totally unacceptable that retirement benefits continued to be delayed.

He noted that the retired employees were not only denied retirement benefits but also denied hiking of dearness allowance of the pensioners for the last five years. “I urge you to take steps to release retirement benefits at the earliest and hiking of the DA for pensioners, ” he said.