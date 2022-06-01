Man held for faking woman’s FB profile

CHENNAI: A man from Chennai has been arrested by the Cyber Crime police of Madurai after being charged with creating a fake Facebook profile of a woman and abusing her with obscene language. The accused has been identified as R Kumar, a resident of Avadi, Chennai, sources said on Tuesday. Madurai SP V Baskaran said the District Cyber Crime police received a complaint on November 10 last year citing that a fake Facebook profile was created in her name with the residential locality of Othakadai. Based on her complaint, the Cyber Crime police filed a case and a special team led by Inspector of Police Charming S Wisely was formed to nab the accused. The team tracked the offender and arrested him.