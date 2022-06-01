Man gets 20 yrs RI for abusing 5-yr-old

TIRUCHY: The Karur Mahila Fast Track Court on Tuesday awarded 20 years rigorous imprisonment to a 47-year-old man who sexually assaulted a 5-year-old girl. On September 7, 2021, Umar Muktar, a resident from Chinna Dharapuram in Karur had forcibly took the girl from the locality and sexually harassed her. The girl who ran from his hold narrated the incident to her parents. They lodged a complaint with Chinna Dharapuram police. Police registered a case under various IPC sections, including Pocso Act and arrested Umar Muktar. On November 1, 2021, the police submitted the final report. On Tuesday, the Mahila Court judge who heard the case awarded 20 years of rigorous imprisonment and a fine of Rs 2,000 to Umar Muktar. The court also recommended the state to give a compensation of Rs 2 lakh to the victim.