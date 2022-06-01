Kilveeranam DPC closed, 10 workers sacked on woman farmer’s plaint

RANIPET: Civil supplies officials attached to the Vellore regional office swung into action following instructions from the Food Ministry and removed the 10 temporary workers and also shut down the DPC at Kilveeranam in Nemili. The action was taken after these columns highlighted the plight of a woman farmer who faced a shortfall of more than 3 tonnes of paddy, which she offloaded at the DPC a few days ago.

Farmer Manjula of Ayyampettai complained to Ranipet Collector Baskara Pandian, based on which he also ordered action. Based on the Collector’s order civil supplies officials asked her to pick up her spilt paddy which workers had refused to hand over at the DPC. But, Manjula refused to go to the DPC as workers had threatened her for not paying offloading charges of more than Rs 28,000 at the rate of Rs 70 per bag.

When asked, Vellore civil supplies regional manager Raja said, “the 10 workers have been removed and the DPC shut down till we can find local labour to replace those sacked. Asked how much should actually be charged he said, “the present rate is Rs 10 per bag which includes offloading paddy from vehicle, winnowing it and loading it in 40 kilo sacks.”

On Manjula yet to receive more than 3 tonnes, he said, “I have asked the DPC supervisor to be present and hand over the paddy to her.” Taking exception to this Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam state secretary S Udaykumar of Vellore said, “when the lady has already expressed fear in going to the DPC due to threats from workers, how can the supervisor hand over unless she is present and is instructed to hand over the merchandise?”