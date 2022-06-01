Katpadi bridge work: Diversion from today

VELLORE: Traffic will be diverted through various roads from June 1 to ensure repair work on the Katpadi Road bridge which spans the tracks near Katpadi railway station, officials said. The work was necessitated by the fact that the bridge had become weak needing immediate repairs. Though it was proposed to close the bridge for this on April 1, the move was postponed due to students having to write their annual exams. Officials said that Vellore to Chittoor bound vehicles would be diverted via VIT University and Serkadu in both directions. Similarly, vehicles bound for Gudiayttam from Vellore would be routed via Katpadi, Christianpet and TEL (TN explosives limited). Vehicles bound for Arakkonam would be diverted via VIT University, Serkadu, Vallimalai and Sholingur in both directions, officials said.